Somerset Trust Co Sells 297 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,753 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

