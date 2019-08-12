Somerset Trust Co Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $209.57. 677,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $214.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.27%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $265.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

