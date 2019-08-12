Somerset Trust Co Buys 306 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,734,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after buying an additional 383,344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at $13,763,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.64, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,315 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,821 shares of company stock worth $51,099,287. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Compass Point downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.55.

NYSE CB traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.45. 1,062,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.