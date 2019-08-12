SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001178 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and $789,293.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00265575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01261037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,124,058 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SOLVE

SOLVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

