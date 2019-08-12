Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $13.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 8,826 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.90.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.