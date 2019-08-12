SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has been given a C$33.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRU.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.88.

SRU.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.24. 112,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$29.19 and a 1-year high of C$35.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

