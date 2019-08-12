Smart Money Group LLC Sells 11,916 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNTK. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 545.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

XNTK stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $95.80.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.