Smart Money Group LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 408,355 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.