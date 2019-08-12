Smart Money Group LLC Has $630,000 Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,741 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

CLNC traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,431. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

