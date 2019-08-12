Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.62.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.94. The stock had a trading volume of 738,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,414. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.19. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

