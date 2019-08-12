Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $148.70. 1,831,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,463,467. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

