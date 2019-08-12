Signaturefd LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

