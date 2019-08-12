Signaturefd LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 655,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,021,000 after purchasing an additional 365,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $96.24. 2,003,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

