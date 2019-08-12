Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.38. 52,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.77.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

