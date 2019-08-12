Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 682,300 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,685. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

