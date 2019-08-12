Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,145,000 after buying an additional 273,738 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.82. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

