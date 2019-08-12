Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. FIG Partners lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $120.89 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 78.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

