Short Interest in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Declines By 22.3%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 818,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 161,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.72%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

