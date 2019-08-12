Short Interest in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) Rises By 75.4%

Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,454,700 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the June 30th total of 2,540,400 shares. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taronis Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 18,411,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,000. Taronis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.49). Taronis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.90% and a negative net margin of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Taronis Technologies will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taronis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

