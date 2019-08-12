Short Interest in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Rises By 42.4%

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,688,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 1,185,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SUN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 163,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunoco by 158.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 266,134 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sunoco by 81.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

