Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Rises By 46.4%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Sanchez Midstream Partners alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanchez Midstream Partners stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.61% of Sanchez Midstream Partners worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SNMP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 956,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,227. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.