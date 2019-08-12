Short Interest in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Expands By 100.0%

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of P & F Industries stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09. P & F Industries has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

