Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Decreases By 21.3%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,800 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 488,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 42,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.26. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.12.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.