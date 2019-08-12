Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 100.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE remained flat at $$0.84 on Monday. 36,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 34.88 and a current ratio of 34.88.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,786,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.81% of Gulf Resources worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

