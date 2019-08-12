Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Rises By 100.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GURE remained flat at $$0.84 on Monday. 36,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 34.88 and a current ratio of 34.88.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Resources
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.