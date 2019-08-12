Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases By 61.3%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,401,700 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 1,489,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

G stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.31. 554,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08. Genpact has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $38,024,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 35.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,799,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,832,000 after buying an additional 1,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after buying an additional 636,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 766.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 418,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

