Short Interest in Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Rises By 164.3%

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORK traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,979. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09. Fuling Global has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

