Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Increases By 27.8%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 24,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,541. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

