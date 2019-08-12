Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rises By 122.2%

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Canterbury Park news, Director Dale H. Schenian bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $70,804 in the last three months. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Canterbury Park by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Canterbury Park during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canterbury Park by 11.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPHC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.61. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

