Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Rises By 122.2%

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other Canterbury Park news, Director Dale H. Schenian bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $70,804 in the last three months. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CPHC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.61. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42.
Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.45%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.
Canterbury Park Company Profile
Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.
