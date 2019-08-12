Short Interest in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Increases By 35.4%

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 771,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 569,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock worth $9,790,896 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.43. The company had a trading volume of 142,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $132.75 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. TheStreet cut BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.17.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.