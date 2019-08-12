Short Interest in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Drops By 27.0%

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,655,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,269,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 2,500,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,895,468 shares of company stock worth $620,089,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,444,000 after buying an additional 2,258,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 623,195 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,111,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,595,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12. Avalara has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

