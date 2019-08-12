Short Interest in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Drops By 26.9%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.