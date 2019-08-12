Short Interest in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Drops By 26.9%

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Aravive in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aravive by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.