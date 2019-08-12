Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Drops By 21.9%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

1st Source stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.07. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.