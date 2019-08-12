Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bellway to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellway has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,833 ($37.02) on Thursday. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a one year high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,839. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

