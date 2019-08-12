SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 39,183 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 384,616 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 75,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,461. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $96.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

