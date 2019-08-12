SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:SQM traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

