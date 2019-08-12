SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1,684.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Baozun worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Baozun by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,653,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,784,000 after purchasing an additional 301,992 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,130,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $26,587,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $58.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

