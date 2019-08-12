SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 819.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.94. 122,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,468.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,033. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.