SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 196,042 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $59,355,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 94,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VNO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,328. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $77.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

