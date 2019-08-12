SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 113,195 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PGT Innovations worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 54.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 48.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.21. 771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,581. The firm has a market cap of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.40. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $192,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,025 shares of company stock valued at $923,460. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

