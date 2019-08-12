SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 25,596 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.2% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 735,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 712,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,595. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price target on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,399.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Stokely sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,840,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,798.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,659 shares of company stock worth $8,314,486 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

