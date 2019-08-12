ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ServiceNow by 27.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,307.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.30. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.57, for a total value of $6,106,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $491,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 25,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $7,210,540.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,937.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,822,916 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

