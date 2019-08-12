Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $372,201 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 287,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,252. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.53.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

