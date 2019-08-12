Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,116. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92.

