Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,763,000 after buying an additional 11,384,888 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,433,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,577,000 after buying an additional 1,218,493 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,335,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,146,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 829,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,552. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

