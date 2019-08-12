Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 115,203 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 578,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

