Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 128,011 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,011 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $86,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

