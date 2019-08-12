Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 59,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.