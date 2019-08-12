Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,158,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8,901.6% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 488,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 482,736 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 182.7% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 483,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 312,771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $55.50. 96,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

