Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Sentivate has a market cap of $3.26 million and $471,922.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04353719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00044899 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,270,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

