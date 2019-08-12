Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT Set at $11.00 by Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) received a $11.00 price objective from analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s current price.

SRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 40,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,659. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $96.97 million, a P/E ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -0.21. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.